Gen.G’s Peyz predicts G2 will reach MSI 2024 finals

G2 Esports have reignited the hopes of Western League of Legends fans by taking down Top Esports with a score of 3-0 at Mid-Season Invitational 2024. Gen.G have already made it to the final, and their AD carry predicts they’ll face the LEC champions in the grand final.

After dismantling Bilibili Gaming on May 16, Gen.G’s Peyz talked a bit about the victory and the League tournament. Three powerful teams, T1, BLG, and G2 are left in the lower bracket, and Peyz predicts G2 will go all the way to the final.

“Honestly, I think all three teams are really good, I thought that BLG were very strong in our series against them today, and well, T1 is T1, so I think they could win too. But G2 is also looking really strong in their recent matches, I’ll go with G2 [to reach the final],” Peyz told Ashley Kang in an interview.

G2 are facing T1 in lower bracket semifinal. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

Fans expected the Eastern teams to crush their Western rivals at MSI 2024. While Liquid, FlyQuest, and Fnatic are already out of the tournament, G2 are still competing. In their opening series, they took T1 to five games. Afterward, they crushed PSG Talon and TES in the lower bracket.

G2 are facing T1 on May 17 in the lower bracket semifinal. The loser of the series will head home, while the winners will advance to fight against BLG. The winner of that series will be the second squad to qualify for the MSI grand final, which Gen.G have already qualified for.

After their wins against PSG and TES, Western fans rallied to support G2, which is Europe’s last hope. The LEC champions could reach the final at MSI, but with competition like T1 and possibly BLG, it won’t be a piece of cake.

