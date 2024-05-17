G2 walking on stage at MSI 2024.
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games
Category:
League of Legends

Gen.G’s Peyz predicts G2 will reach MSI 2024 finals

Let's see if these predictions come true.
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|
Published: May 17, 2024 04:20 am

G2 Esports have reignited the hopes of Western League of Legends fans by taking down Top Esports with a score of 3-0 at Mid-Season Invitational 2024. Gen.G have already made it to the final, and their AD carry predicts they’ll face the LEC champions in the grand final.

Recommended Videos

After dismantling Bilibili Gaming on May 16, Gen.G’s Peyz talked a bit about the victory and the League tournament. Three powerful teams, T1, BLG, and G2 are left in the lower bracket, and Peyz predicts G2 will go all the way to the final.

“Honestly, I think all three teams are really good, I thought that BLG were very strong in our series against them today, and well, T1 is T1, so I think they could win too. But G2 is also looking really strong in their recent matches, I’ll go with G2 [to reach the final],” Peyz told Ashley Kang in an interview.

Fans in the audience show their support during MSI 2024.
G2 are facing T1 in lower bracket semifinal. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

Fans expected the Eastern teams to crush their Western rivals at MSI 2024. While Liquid, FlyQuest, and Fnatic are already out of the tournament, G2 are still competing. In their opening series, they took T1 to five games. Afterward, they crushed PSG Talon and TES in the lower bracket.

G2 are facing T1 on May 17 in the lower bracket semifinal. The loser of the series will head home, while the winners will advance to fight against BLG. The winner of that series will be the second squad to qualify for the MSI grand final, which Gen.G have already qualified for.

After their wins against PSG and TES, Western fans rallied to support G2, which is Europe’s last hope. The LEC champions could reach the final at MSI, but with competition like T1 and possibly BLG, it won’t be a piece of cake.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article LoL 14.10 B-patch buffs Corki and Smolder, nerfs Blackfire Torch
Several League of Legends champions in funny costumes run together
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL 14.10 B-patch buffs Corki and Smolder, nerfs Blackfire Torch
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews May 16, 2024
Read Article LoL mastery update, explained | Why LoL fans hate the new Mastery Points changes
Lux's Faerie Court splash art league of legends
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL mastery update, explained | Why LoL fans hate the new Mastery Points changes
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews May 16, 2024
Read Article What is Symbiotic Soles in LoL? New boots explained
Zeri splash art for League of Legends.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
What is Symbiotic Soles in LoL? New boots explained
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra May 16, 2024
Related Content
Read Article LoL 14.10 B-patch buffs Corki and Smolder, nerfs Blackfire Torch
Several League of Legends champions in funny costumes run together
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL 14.10 B-patch buffs Corki and Smolder, nerfs Blackfire Torch
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews May 16, 2024
Read Article LoL mastery update, explained | Why LoL fans hate the new Mastery Points changes
Lux's Faerie Court splash art league of legends
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL mastery update, explained | Why LoL fans hate the new Mastery Points changes
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews May 16, 2024
Read Article What is Symbiotic Soles in LoL? New boots explained
Zeri splash art for League of Legends.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
What is Symbiotic Soles in LoL? New boots explained
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra May 16, 2024
Author
Mateusz Miter
Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.