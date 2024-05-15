T1 claims hard-fought victory over Team Liquid in 3-1 MSI elimination match

World Champions T1 secured a hard-fought win over Team Liquid Honda in a 3-1 series at the 2024 League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational. T1 was heavily favored to win, with most predicting a swift victory, however, TL’s performance defied expectations, showcasing their resilience and skill throughout the series.

While T1 secured a relatively comfortable win in the first game, TL fought back fiercely in the second, coming close to securing victory with proactive plays and clutch skirmishes—they even stole a Baron Buff with a great plan onto T1 jungler, Oner. But despite TL’s efforts, T1 managed to clinch the win in the second game, as well, capitalizing on a crucial fight at the elder drake to secure their second point on the scoreboard.

Team Liquid Honda bow on stage after their defeat on the MSI 2024 Bracket Stage. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

In game three, the North American first seed stepped up their game even further, demonstrating exceptional resilience and strategic prowess. Despite T1’s more consistent gameplay, TL’s aggressive fights gained them the map control, with the team even sneaking in a Baron buff under T1’s nose. With a well-timed push towards T1’s base, TL leveraged their momentum and clinched a victory, defying expectations of their swift demise.

But they had poked the dragon, and it awakened.

T1 in game four charged in like the World Champions they are, demolishing TL across the Rift. They dominated TL in every aspect of the game, amassing over 20 kills in less than 20 minutes in one of the bloodiest games of the tournament so far. Fans had to wait for the final case to witness T1’s aggression and determination, which set the stage for their rematch against G2 Esports in the next round.

This 2024 MSI already gave fans worldwide matches to remember time and time again, and thanks to Team Liquid’s resilience, today was no different. It was an intense, amusing spectacle that (despite not showcasing the best level of pro play) entertained millions who tuned in to cheer their favorite team. And the next few matches promise to give fans an even more exciting show.

Looking ahead, T1’s victory over TL sets the stage for their rematch against their rivals G2 Esports. With both teams eager to prove themselves on the international stage, the upcoming series promises to be an intense battle no one wants to miss.

