Gen.G devoured BLG at monumental MSI 2024 series

In perhaps the most anticipated match of the 2024 League of Legends season so far, Gen.G clashed with Bilibili Gaming in a thrilling Mid-Season Invitational semifinal.

Both teams entered the tournament as favorites to claim the title, representing their respective regions as first seeds, and today they clashed for the first time. The stakes were high as the winner would secure a spot in the grand final, while the loser would have to wait for a chance at redemption and revenge. After displaying the highest level of pro plays, it was Gen.G who devoured their opponents and are now positioned as the event’s final boss.

BLG top laner Bin at theMSI 2024 Bracket Stage. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

However, that was not always the case, as in game one, it was BLG who showcased a superior performance, shutting down Gen.G with their mid-game fights and early aggressions. The same confidence that led BLG to give Chovy his signature Ahri in the first game of the series quickly dissipated as Gen.G awakened in game two. With Chovy’s Yone leading the charge, accompanied by his jungler Canyon on Nidalee, Gen.G swiftly took control of the game and tied the series.

The following game saw Gen.G unleash a relentless onslaught, obliterating BLG from the beginning and maintaining their lead until the end. Despite BLG’s efforts, they were unable to find the right angle to close the gold gap and position themselves as challengers for the point.

With the series tied at 2-1 in favor of Gen.G, game four began amidst the roaring cheers of the Chengdu crowd cheering for BLG, and the LPL representatives, supported by the local audience, fought valiantly determined to even the score. But despite their resilience, spearheaded by the LPL top laner Bin, Gen.G’s relentless poke and damage proved too much for BLG to handle, and after a continuous exchange of blows, the LCK first seed emerged victorious, securing their spot in the tournament’s Grand Final.

Having accompanied Chovy to his first international grand final, Gen.G now awaits their opponents, who will be decided among G2 Esports, T1, or the now-relegated BLG. As they prepare for the ultimate showdown, GenG stands poised to claim the MSI 2024 title and extend their regional dominion to the international stage.

