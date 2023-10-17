Gen.G’s Chovy claims one European player ‘stands out’ at Worlds 2023

They played against each other in the past.

The Swiss Stage of Worlds 2023 is right around the corner, starting on Oct. 19. Gen.G are one of their participants, and their mid laner Chovy pointed out one European player who “stands out” in his eyes.

The Korean player claimed there are “good mid laners in the West,” in an interview with Inven Global, but only one has made a significant impression on him. It’s none other than G2 Esports’ Caps, who is also in South Korea currently, as they participate in Worlds 2023.

“Since it’s Worlds, I scrimmed against Caps. After facing him, I felt that he stands out, particularly among the players in Europe,” Chovy said.

Caps has gained Chovy’s respect. Photo by Michał Konkol via Riot Games

In the first round of the Swiss Stage, Gen.G and Chovy will be facing Vietnamese GAM Esports, while G2 has been drawn into a matchup with Dplus KIA. Depending on the results, there is a chance Chovy and Caps will meet on Summoner’s Rift at Worlds 2023.

If that were to happen, it would be a rematch between the two domestic champions. Gen.G and G2 already clashed at the Mid-Season Invitational 2023, where Chovy and crew crushed their opponents 3-1.

Either way, the upcoming Swiss Stage of the tournament is set to deliver numerous exciting series, mostly due to a new format. Previously, the League of Legends World Championships featured a Group Stage, where four teams were drafted into four different groups, with two best teams advancing. In the new Swiss Stage, a team must get three wins in order to qualify for the playoffs, with the eliminating and qualifying series being best-of-three.

With the full schedule of the first round already known, there’s nothing else we can do other than wait for the first matchups to begin on Oct. 19.

