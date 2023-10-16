Here’s how Worlds 2023 groups would have looked if Riot didn’t change formats

They're quite one-sided.

GAM Esports' Levi smiling after winning a game at Worlds 2023 Play-In stage.
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games

After the conclusion of the Worlds 2023 Play-In stage on Oct. 15, the first matchups for the upcoming Swiss Stage were drawn. On the same day, one fan shared on Reddit an alternative result of the draw if the tournament still had the previous Group Stage format.

In such a draw, the groups would be somewhat even, though, in each of them the Korean and Chinese teams would be heavy favorites to advance, like it was for the past few years at Worlds. The groups would look as follows, according to the post.

Group AGroup BGroup CGroup D
Gen.GNRGG2 EsportsJD Gaming
Cloud9T1Bilibili GamingFnatic
MAD LionsLNG EsportsTeam LiquidKT Rolster
Weibo GamingTeam BDSDplus KIAGAM Esports

If you’re having some trouble understanding some of the draws, don’t worry, we did too. The key to understanding it is the order of drawing pools. Pool one would be drawn first, as it was made yesterday, but, then it would be followed with the second, third, and fourth pools drawn, respectively. With that in mind, the groups would look as presented above.

The eventual Group Stage would still feature some matchups that are set in the first round of the Swiss Stage. Cloud9 and MAD Lions are set to clash with each other, similar to G2 Esports and Dplus KIA, for example. In the “Group Stage,” they were drawn to the same groups.

Still, under the Reddit post, fans underlined how much they cherish the new format and the changes it introduces. They make some valid points as well. Fans point out how in the old group stage format, Korean and Chinese teams would undoubtedly be the favorites, with the potential G2 or C9 miracle run possible but nothing besides that.

Related
2 LoL ADCs are quickly emerging as Worlds 2023’s best bot lane picks
Team BDS shatters PSG’s dreams and secures Swiss Stage qualification in Worlds 2023 reverse sweep

With the first two rounds of the Swiss Stage being best-of-ones, there is a significant upset potential at Worlds 2023. Therefore, the event should be as spicy as ever, and we can’t wait for Oct. 19, when the Swiss finally begins.

About the author
Mateusz Miter

Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.

More Stories by Mateusz Miter