Gen.G completes roster with Chovy

One of South Korea’s most talented mid laners has found a new home.

Chovy is the latest addition to a revamped Gen.G team, who after keeping the same team for two years, retains just one starting player, Ruler, from the Worlds 2021 roster that reached the semifinals.

Welcome, Chovy



It is our pleasure to announce that midlaner Jihoon ‘Chovy’ Jeong will be joining the Gen.G LoL team for the 2022 season. Join us in giving him a warm welcome to the team!#WeAreGenG #GenG #Chovy pic.twitter.com/zOWXk41ic1 — Gen.G Esports (@GenG) November 24, 2021

The 20-year-old has been regarded as one of the finest mid laners in the world since bursting onto the scene with Griffin in 2018. In his most recently stint with Hanhwa Life Esports, Chovy led the roster to a Worlds 2021 berth, clinching the final slot in the LCK regional finals after a disappointing Summer Split that saw HLE finish eighth. The team fought their way from the play-ins into the playoffs, falling 3-0 to compatriots T1 in the quarterfinals.

Gen.G saw the return of superstar jungler Peanut to the org, while Ruler will maintain his ADC position going into the next season. Top laner Doran and support Lehends round out the team.

Heading into the LCK 2022 Spring Split, Gen.G’s revamped roster will be looking to break the recent dominance of DWG KIA’s, in pursuit of a LCK title after falling tantalizingly short in the springs of 2020 and 2021.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.