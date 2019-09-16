G2 Esports fined for showing Wunder playing WoW Classic

G2 Esports has been fined by Riot Games after the organization’s League of Legends top laner Martin “Wunder” Hansen was shown playing World of Warcraft Classic.

G2 received a $1,100.15 (€1,000) fine on Sept. 13 for the “commercial violation,” according to the LEC penalty tracker. Rogue was handed a similar fine for another commercial violation, resulting in the same penalty.

Although it’s unknown exactly where Wunder played the MMO, it’s been speculated that he tabbed in to WoW Classic during an LEC broadcast. Those PCs are provided by Riot, and if this happened during an official Riot broadcast, the fine would be justified.

G2 jokingly thanked Riot on Twitter for giving the organization a reason to uninstall WoW Classic from Wunder’s PC. “We would like to formally thank you for issuing a penalty after we showed Wunder playing WoW Classic,” G2 said.

WoW Classic was released on Aug. 26 and it’s been a huge success. The MMO brought in over one million viewers on Twitch and Activision Blizzard’s stock jumped by over five percent, giving the company its highest numbers since November 2018.

But Wunder and the rest of G2 Esports have to focus on the 2019 World Championship, the biggest event in the League of Legends calendar. G2 are one of the best teams in the world and will be one of the favorites heading into the tournament next month.