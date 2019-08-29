G2’s entire starting lineup named the 2019 LEC Summer Split All-Pro first team

G2 Esports are the best League of Legends team in the world. And their claim to that title was further solidified today when all five of G2’s starters were selected to the All-Pro first team for the 2019 LEC Summer Split.

Martin “Wunder” Hansen, Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski, Rasmus “Caps” Winther, Luka “Perkz” Perkovic, and Mihael “Mikyx” Mehle were all voted as the best players in the LEC at their respective positions. Jankos and Caps tied for the most votes with 119 points, but Mikyx was right behind them at 118.

Earlier this month, the LCS revealed its 2019 Summer Split All-Pro teams and something similar almost happened. Four of Team Liquid’s players were named to the All-Pro first team—C9 jungler Dennis “Svenskeren” Johnsen was the only non-Liquid player on the first team. But now, EU fans get the last laugh once again because G2 just had to one-up Liquid by having all five starters named to the All-Pro team.

The LEC All-Pro second team most notably features Splyce mid laner Marek “Humanoid” Brazda and Fnatic support Zdravets “Hylisssang” Iliev Galabov. All four of Fnatic’s other players, including legendary ADC Martin “Rekkles” Larsson, were named to the LEC All-Pro third team.

G2 won’t be satisfied with this achievement, however. They have much higher expectations for themselves to finish the 2019 season. But first, they’ll have to go through Fnatic in the second round of the 2019 LEC Summer Split playoffs on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 10am CT.