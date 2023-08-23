Full AP ‘wizard’ Tryndamere wins LoL Arena round with absurd healing

League of Legends’ new Arena game mode is the perfect breeding ground for wild and outlandish builds—and one player may have just discovered the most outlandish of them all.

In a clip posted to the official League subreddit earlier this week, a Tryndamere player showed off their full ability power, healing-centric build that allowed them to survive a full Arena round by consistently healing and kiting their opponent through the ring of fire that encloses the map.

After the opening skirmish of the round, the Tryndamere player’s teammate (as well as one of their opponent’s teammates) died, and they were left to square off against a Master Yi player in a one-vs-one scenario. It was at this point that the Tryndamere player put their grand plan into action as they simply used a combination of Spinning Slash (E) and Bloodlust (Q) to kite the Master Yi around the map and stay perfectly healthy while doing it.

Tryndamere’s Bloodlust (Q) scales with how full his Fury bar is and is also propelled by ability power, as well as items like Moonstone Renewer, Spirit Visage, and other items that increase your healing and shielding power.

In this particular clip, the Tryndamere player’s build—which they dubbed the “healing wizard” build—included Nashor’s Tooth, Moonstone Renewer, Ionian Boots of Lucidity, as well as the Arena-only items Rite of Ruin and Guardian’s Amulet.

Related: 2 prominent junglers are also dominating the support role in LoL Patch 13.16

The Tryndamere player barely even attacked the Master Yi and simply used the champion’s full Fury bar, as well as their item-enhanced healing power, to heal well over 1,000 HP per Bloodlust cast. Spinning Slash was used to quickly get to and from the Power Flowers spread across the map for a bit of extra healing and shielding.

After about a minute of kiting and healing—and even standing outside the ring to grab some extra healing from the plants—the Tryndamere player outlasted the Master Yi, using the Arena’s timer to kill their opponent. Undying Rage (R) also played a role in the Tryndamere’s survivability.

Arena, despite being exceptionally fun, does have some elements to it that make it blindingly frustrating to play. It didn’t take long for players to discover which champions and builds were cheesy enough to gain rank quickly, and this Tryndamere clip is a perfect example of that. While it’s fun to sit here and laugh at the absurdity of this play, I can’t even imagine playing against this Tryndamere. My heart goes out to the Master Yi player who stuck it out for as long as they did.

About the author