No damage, no problem: LoL player takes the pacifist route and still wins ranked game

In a Platinum-ranked game in League of Legends, a Tryndamere top-laner decided the best route to success was to become a Summoner’s Rift pacifist by doing zero damage the entire game and only destroying turrets—and he was right.

Ranked games can be stressful, adrenaline-fueled, and sometimes even the place where players like to test out new theories, builds, or have fun.

One jungler had the most interesting time in their Platinum-ranked game with their Tryndamere top laner, who did something nothing impressive or mindblowing. Instead, as shared on Reddit today, he simply did no damage.

So, how did the peaceful Tryndamere pull it off?

He didn’t attack the enemy team, camps, or anything on the Rift. Instead of fighting, he battled the turrets. One by one, he made his way across the Rift and took them down, often tanking the damage with his Ultimate to make it possible. If it looked like an enemy was coming for him, he would run away or make his escape by using his Spinning Slash (E) to get over walls or Ghost away. And through all this, his team won.

While the Tryndamere’s team did win, and there may not have been too much heckling going on in the post-game chat, you can bet if they’d lost, he would have been flamed, reported, and maybe even temporarily banned.

Surprisingly enough, this zero-damage Tryndamere build was a League challenge over five years ago, and it was common to see it in ranked games.

But as times change, something like this is considered a little troll. If you decide to bring the zero-damage Tryndamere back for a League game, remember to let your teammates know; otherwise, you may just find yourself reported.

