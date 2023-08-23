2 prominent junglers are also dominating the support role in LoL Patch 13.16

Flex picks are just as important in solo queue as they are in pro play.

On League of Legends Patch 13.16, two different champions are rising through the ranks by way of their solo queue win rates, and they’re doing it across two different roles at once.

The two champions in question—Maokai and Amumu—are receiving decent play time and strong win rates across both the jungle and support positions. This shouldn’t come as a surprise, considering both champions have been decently strong flex picks in both pro play and solo queue for years.

On Patch 13.16, Maokai holds a win rate of 51.65 percent in the jungle, while having a 52.39 percent win rate as a support. Both of those numbers sit in the top 10 among all champions at those positions across the game’s entire playerbase, according to LoL stats site U.gg.

Amumu’s numbers are pretty similar. The Sad Mummy’s got a 51.82 percent win rate as a jungler, and a 51.42 percent win rate as a support. Those win rates are obviously solid, and also rank in the top 10 among their respective positions as well, according to U.gg.

Amumu and Maokai have both been historically played as flex champions, although their primary role has been in the jungle across their respective histories. Amumu wasn’t really played seriously as a support until 2021, when his Bandage Toss (Q) received a second charge, allowing for stronger engage potential. In a similar vein, Maokai had always found usefulness as a jungler (especially pre-rework) before he gained popularity as a solo laner and support.

In professional play, Maokai is the far-more popular choice, though, as his Summer Split presence rate in major regions sits at 62.4 percent, while Amumu’s is a measly 0.9 percent, according to LoL stats site Games of Legends.

In solo queue, though, both Maokai and Amumu are viable, and if you’re one of those players who queues up for ranked games with your preferred positions as jungle and/or support, it’s going to be in your best interest to pick up one or both of these champions.

