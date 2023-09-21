Frustrating LoL bug is making Briar attack her own teammates

New League of Legends champions are always plagued with bugs, and although Riot Games tried to avoid this with Briar by fixing her on the PBE, she’s no exception to this rule.

On Sept. 21, iconic bug hunter Vandril, shared a video showcasing a critical bug where Briar forgets all about who her friends are and who her enemies are.

In the video, fans can see an escalating teamfight where Renekton is chasing down Aatrox, and Briar and Ezrael join in. But, as soon as Briar uses her W ability, Blood Frenzy/Snack Attack, she’s no longer her old self. Her teammate, Ezreal becomes her main focus.

But that, apparently, wasn’t enough because when Ezreal died to enemy Aatrox, Seraphine was her next target, until she killed her in cold blood.

Although it’s unclear how you can reproduce this bug, this surely has to do with Briar’s W ability, which makes her go berserk. It’s quite possible that the game engine confused this ability with Renata Glasc’s ultimate, Hostile Takeover, which causes the enemy team to go berserk and attack one another, increasing their attack speed. Renata’s ultimate prioritizes the closest allies, neutral units, and then her own team.

On Sept. 6, August “Riot August” Browning announced that the League team fixed various Briar interactions and bugs. Apparently, devs missed this sneaky bug, and now you can wreak havoc even on teammates you don’t like.

Since this is a bug that can make or break games, and it is possible that, if Riot enables Briar for Worlds 2023, she could become the cause of numerous breaks, this will be either hotfixed or simply fixed with the upcoming League patch, Patch 13.19. Until then, hold on for your dear life if you have Briar on your team.

