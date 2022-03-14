Fredit BRION’s Soboro and Feisty test positive for COVID-19

Two more Fredit BRION players, Lim “Soboro” Seong-min and Jeong “Feisty” Seong-hoon, have tested positive for COVID-19, the organization revealed in a statement on social media today.

<프레딧 브리온 코로나19 관련 추가 안내 > pic.twitter.com/jOqs6uOVYC — Fredit BRION (@Brionesports) March 14, 2022

The players tested positive via rapid antigen tests, according to a translation from Korizon Esports. Both players are set to undergo a PCR test. The results of the test will be released tomorrow, along with additional notice if required.

Soboro and Feisty are a part of Fredit BRION’s academy roster. The players, however, made substitute appearances in the 2022 LCK Spring Split against T1 after the team’s full lineup had to quarantine. UmTi, the team’s jungler, was the first player to test positive for COVID-19 on March 9. That didn’t stop the team from beating Liiv SANDBOX with a substitute, however.

The upcoming week of the split, which starts on Wednesday, March 16, will be the last of the regular season. This week, in particular, will be pivotal for the team if they want to advance to the playoffs. The team are fighting for their first playoffs appearance in the LCK and currently remain in fifth place with a 7-9 record. But KT Rolster and Kwandgong Freecs, who are one win behind Fredit BRION, still have a chance of snatching the playoffs spot from the team.

With Soboro and Feisty unable to play for the foreseeable future, the team are left without substitutes in the top and mid lane. This could be a dilemma for Fredit BRION moving forward. It remains to be seen if the team will have to forfeit their forthcoming matches.