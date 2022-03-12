Fredit BRION to field LCK CL roster against T1 after players, coaches test positive for COVID-19

Fredit BRION will field its entire LCK Challengers League roster in tomorrow’s match against T1 after the organization’s starting LCK lineup and coaches tested positive for COVID-19 today, according to a translation from Korizon.

Fredit BRION will play their match against T1 tomorrow, March 13, with the organization’s LCK CL team. Fredit BRION Challengers are in eighth place in the LCK CL 2022 Spring Split with a 13-19 record.

Affected players and coaches include UmTi, Edgar, Morgan, Drinker, Sw0rd, Raptor, Hena, Lava, and Delight. UmTi’s self-quarantine will end on March 14, according to Korizon’s translation, while the rest of the players and staff who tested positive will stop quarantining on March 17. This likely means more roster changes to Fredit BRION’s lineup for their match against Gen.G on March 16.

Fredit BRION announced that all members of their #LCK roster have tested positive for COVID-19 via PCR test.



Emergency call-ups will take place, with coaches Kite and MintTea, top laner Soboro, jungler Listo, mid laner Feisty, bot laner Gamin, and support Loopy from the #LCKCL. https://t.co/uW3LBryzVL — KORIZON (@KorizonEsports) March 12, 2022

The announcement comes at a critical time for Fredit BRION. They stand at a 7-8 record and are tangled in a tight playoff race with KT Rolster and Kwangdong Freecs. While Fredit BRION are in fifth place and ahead of both teams, only one game separates them from a fifth seed in the playoffs and being eliminated from the postseason.

T1, on the other hand, will look to continue their perfect LCK 2022 Spring Split run and improve up to 16-0 as the regular season comes to an end. Having already secured first place, T1 have their eyes set on LCK’s first perfect split.

