Fredit BRION inch closer to first playoff berth in LCK after dominant performance over Liiv SANDBOX

All of the LCK playoff teams are nearly locked in.

Fredit BRION extended their hold on sixth place in the 2022 LCK Spring Split today after they took down Liiv SANDBOX 2-0 in week eight of the season.

With the 2022 LCK Spring Split winding down and teams securing their spots in the playoffs, today’s match between Fredit BRION and Liiv SANDBOX had significant value for those final postseason slots.

Heading into today’s match, Fredit BRION were in sixth place with a 6-8 record and two wins above the seventh place KT Rolster. But due to their strength of the schedule, today was a must-win for them to maintain their spot in the playoffs.

For Liiv Sandbox, they entered play at a 4-9 record with an easier schedule moving forward. So today’s match between both teams was a battle for a better chance at playoff qualification.

In game one, Fredit BRION’s mid laner Lava took over on Ahri, producing an 11/0/8 scoreline in the 28-minute victory. Then in game two, the entire team of Fredit BRION dominated in lane because of support Delight’s impressive engages on Leona. Throughout both games, Fredit BRION looked stronger than Liiv SANDBOX. Now, they have nearly secured that coveted playoff spot.

Fredit BRION are now 7-8 in the 2022 LCK Spring Split and in sole possession of fifth place, one win ahead of the Kwangdong Freecs. That being said, Fredit BRION have a tough schedule ahead of them, but this win against Liiv Sandbox has improved their chances of getting a playoff spot.

If Fredit BRION secure their spot in the 2022 LCK Spring Split playoffs, it will be their first playoff appearance since the org joined the LCK in 2020 as hyFresh Blade. After finishing as the ninth or 10th-place team last year, 2022 has been a fresh look for Fredit BRION. They’ve seen significant performance upgrades from top Laner Morgan, who has transformed the squad into a playoff team.

Fredit BRION will take on T1 on March 12, where they’ll look to bump their win streak up to five matches against the undefeated first-place LCK squad.

As for Liiv SANDBOX, expectations were low entering the 2022 LCK Spring Split after they lost the core pieces to its lineup. With a slim chance at playoffs following today’s loss, they’ll likely look to use the remaining games to grow as a team before the 2022 LCK Summer Split.