Evil Geniuses parts ways with Zeyzal

Evil Geniuses is parting ways with current support Zeyzal after reportedly acquiring IgNar from FlyQuest for the upcoming season.

Zeyzal joined EG after a very dominant 2019 year on Cloud 9. The team finished second in Spring and Summer and accrued enough Championship Points to qualify for the World Championship, but were swiftly eliminated during the group stage.

EG and I have parted ways. I'm now a free agent and I'll be looking for a team for 2021. Playing for @EvilGeniuses was a wonderful experience, and I appreciate the opportunity I had to play for their organization.



Currently open for all offers. — Zeyzal (@Zeyzal) November 18, 2020

Zeyzal has been a crucial member of C9’s domination during his debut LCS year, however, he hasn’t been able to live up to that level on EG paired with former World Champion Bang. The synergy the duo bot lane had was lackluster over the course of 2020.

EG has parted ways with most of its roster after a 2020 season which didn’t result in a championship win or Worlds qualification. The team is looking to rebuild around Huni, Svenskeren, and Jizuke. With Impact, Lost, and IgNar set to join the organization the roster will be complete for the upcoming season. While it’s currently unclear who will be the starter in the top lane, both Impact and Huni played really well last year and are worthy of being the starter.

