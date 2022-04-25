Evil Geniuses’ Danny breaks all-time LCS postseason kill record

With 111 kills during the spring playoffs, Danny broke an LCS record that stood for nearly a decade.

In addition to hoisting the LCS trophy in just his second season in the league, Evil Geniuses AD carry Danny broke the record for most kills earned by a single player during an LCS postseason. Danny racked up 111 kills in the 2022 Spring Split playoffs, the most in a postseason bracket by any LCS player, according to League stats site Oracle’s Elixir.

During the final game of EG’s championship-clinching series against 100 Thieves, Danny secured his 111th kill of the postseason, breaking an LCS record that stood for nine years. The record for most kills in a single LCS postseason previously belonged to Mancloud of Team Vulcan, who earned 110 kills during the 2013 LCS spring playoffs, according to Oracle’s Elixir.

Over the last nine years, no player had eclipsed 100 kills in any other year after 2013, and the closest any player had come to Mancloud’s record was during the 2020 Summer Split playoffs when Bjergsen earned 90 kills in his last playoff run with TSM.

Danny’s record-breaking kill came in the final teamfight of EG’s title-winning series. His quadra kill on Xayah to secure the victory pushed him over the edge of League history.

In addition to breaking the record for most kills in a single LCS postseason, Danny also broke the record for most pentakills in a single season of professional League of Legends by a major region player during EG’s series against Team Liquid on Saturday, April 23.

Danny and EG will return to play next month when they represent the LCS at the 2022 Mid-Season Invitational in Busan, South Korea.