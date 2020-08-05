Everything we know about Samira, League’s potential new champion

If Vayne is banned, Samira could come to your aid.

League of Legends has been on fire over the past couple of weeks with champion releases, revealing Lillia and Yone—and potentially Samira.

Brazilian content creator Streamie, who leaked Lillia, Yone, and the Spirit Blossom skins, recently leaked Samira. Samira, a Noxian markswoman with a “jawdropping” kit, is allegedly going to be League’s 151st champion.

Streamie’s claims are backed up by the fact that Riot Games announced on June 20 that a new marksman, “dressed to slay,” will be making an appearance later this year. But Riot has yet to officially introduce or reveal Samira.

Here’s everything we know about Samira so far.

Who is Samira?

Samira is a Noxian markswoman who looks slightly similar to Miss Fortune’s Cowgirl skin.

She allegedly uses both a gun and a dagger to fight off her enemies. Her aesthetic is comparable to Heroes of the Storm champion Valla. They have plenty of similarities, including their ultimates, according to Streamie.

What are Samira’s abilities?

Samira allegedly has two main weapons, a pistol and a dagger. She also has a machine gun that she uses for her ultimate ability, according to Streamie. Her daggers reportedly look like Katarina’s. Her attacks will allegedly alternate between her pistol and dagger. Her gameplay could be similar to Jayce, who alternates between his ranged and melee form to unleash huge amounts of damage.

Samira has an ability similar to Katarina’s ultimate, Irelia’s W, Urgot’s W, and Nunu’s ultimate, according to Streamie.

When does Samira release on the live servers?

It’s unclear when Samira will be released. With Riot announcing a one-week break starting Aug. 10, it’s unlikely that we’ll get to see Samira on the live servers any time soon.

She might appear during Patch 10.17 PBE’s cycle, which Riot said would be a light patch in terms of changes, or she could possibly make an appearance during Patch 10.18 on the live servers. If she has any bugs whenever she hits the PBE, her release might be delayed to Patch 10.19 or the preseason update.

A delay like this wouldn’t be unusual, though. Riot has delayed champion releases in the past to flesh out all of the possible bugs that could arise.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available about Samira.

