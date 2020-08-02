Rumored new League champion Samira is “jawdropping,” leaker says

The rumored 151st League of Legends champion has been met with high praise by a Brazilian leaker that claims she’s seen her kit.

Earlier today Streamie, a Brazilian content creator that leaked Yone’s arrival, said she plans to leak Samira’s abilities and upcoming skins, which could include the return of the Star Guardian skin line, according to a Reddit user that translated her comments.

Although little is known about the upcoming champ, Streamie said that Samira has an ability that is similar to Katarina’s ultimate, Irelia’s W, Urgot’s W, and Nunu’s ultimate. Although Samira is “jawdropping,” according to Streamie, there is an ability specific to her kit that is “completely wrong.”

Streamie said that Samira could be coming to the Public Beta Environment in around two weeks, so questions could be raised regarding her availability for League tournaments in the upcoming months.

This information comes just days after the name Samira was found in the League files as an emote by data miners. It looks likely that Samira could be the upcoming ranged champion that was discussed in the roadmap Riot Games released in June.

“A new marksman, dressed to slay, coming later this year,” Riot said.

Riot said this mysterious champion plans on “firing a whirlwind of blades and bullets,” during battles which could suggest one of Samira’s abilities features a similar playstyle or aesthetic to Irelia’s W, which Streamie mentioned.

The streamer also claimed she has information on the next champion after Samira, which is called Seraphine.

It looks like fans will have to wait and see for new information regarding the newest League champs.

