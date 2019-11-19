Everything we know about Aphelios, the new League champ

Just two weeks after League of Legends’ 147th champion Senna was released, Riot Games surprised players by teasing a new one today. Aphelios, the lunar marksman whose development was announced in the Champion Roadmap last month, will be joining the game faster than anticipated.

Riot announced the new marksman by publishing a short story of his lore, as well as his champion page.

Who is Aphelios?

Aphelios is a part of the ancient religious order Lunari that lives in the caves of Mount Targon, a home for celestial beings such as himself. Solari, the worshipers of the sun, think of the Lunari as heretics. This is why the Lunari live as outcasts trying to defend their faith in the moon.

Aphelios was inseparable from his sister Alune, who trained to be a seer while Aphelios was polishing his assassination skills. But once they found themselves in the heat of Solari’s attack, they were separated. This was necessary for them to realize their fate, however, since it allowed Alune to start channeling her lunar magic through Aphelios and conjure it with his fighting skills.

While Alune is trapped in the temple helping him find his path, Aphelios is risking it all to defend the Lunari.

What will Aphelios be like in-game?

Aphelios should be the newest addition to League’s ADCs. His abilities haven’t been shared yet, but the champion roadmap teased his gameplay to be challenging.

In contrast to Jinx or Lucian, it seems like players will need to put in a lot of effort to master the new champion. His playstyle will likely be assassin-like and players may need to sacrifice safe positioning for damage burst and outplays.

Aphelios will use a number of different weapons made from lunar magic, bringing a unique style to what should be a non-traditional marksman.

When will Aphelios be released?

There’s no official date set for when Aphelios will be going live in League. But judging by the time that passed between the publication of Senna’s short story and her release, players might be able to use him on Summoner’s Rift by the end of this year.

Aphelios will likely be released in December as the fifth and last champion of 2019. This is unconfirmed at time of writing, however.

This article will be updated whenever more information about Aphelios becomes available.