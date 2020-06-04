EDG will face Team WE in LPL 2020 Summer Split launch tomorrow

EDward Gaming has revenge to take on Team WE.

The LPL 2020 Summer Split is less than one day away. It will kick off tomorrow at 4am CT with two best-of-three matches.

Riot Games revealed the entire schedule of the LPL Summer Split some days ago. It will run from June 5 to Aug. 9 and will feature 10 weeks with two matches to watch everyday. The league will begin before the world’s other major leagues.

EDward Gaming will face off Team WE to kick off the last Split of the season. The teams qualified for the Spring Split playoffs, but they both ended their journey by losing in the quarterfinals.

Since their results are similar on paper, the match should be balanced. Team WE beat EDG in their last matchup in Spring Split Week seven, with a 2-1 score.

In that match, EDward Gaming showed great mechanics but lacked decision making, which allowed Team WE to take the edge and win the first and third games. They earned the playoffs spot with this victory.

Both teams mostly kept the same roster after the mid-season break, except for EDward Gaming’s 25-year old toplaner Lim “Jinoo” Jin-Woo, who retired.

The second match of the LPL Summer Split will see Suning play LNG Esports, two teams that placed at the bottom of the Spring Split rankings. Suning, however, ended the Split with better results and took 11th place.

Even if they don’t belong to the top teams of last Split, the match will be interesting to watch. LNG already showed promise when they almost beat Invictus Gaming before being reverse-swept by their world-class opponents.

The LPL Summer Split will launch offline, but without an audience due to coronavirus concerns. It will be live on Twitch and YouTube at 4am CT.