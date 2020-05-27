All of the new LPL rosters going into the 2020 Summer Split

The underdogs came up big in the 2020 LPL Spring Split, laying waste to the reigning League of Legends world champions.

JD Gaming, led by top laner Zhang “Zoom” Xing-Ran and MVP jungler Seo “Kanavi” Jin-hyeok, pulled off the upset of a lifetime and took down FunPlus Phoenix in the semifinals. From there, the team defeated Top Esports 3-2 in a nailbiting head-to-head grand final.

But it’s far from over for the other 16 teams in the Chinese league. The Summer Split is drawing dangerously close, and with Worlds on the line, the teams have been preparing. A number of organizations have already made changes to their rosters, and in the days and weeks to come, more will almost certainly follow suit.

Here are all of the new rosters heading into the 2020 LPL Summer Split.

Bilibili Gaming

After placing 14th in the 2020 LPL regular season, Bilibili Gaming decided to switch up its roster. Xie “Jinjiao” Jin-Shan, previously known as Dnn, will be swapping from ADC to support for the foreseeable future.

Dominus Gaming

Dominus Gaming had a disappointing season, winning just three games over the course of the Spring Split. As a result, mid laner Su “xiye” Han-Wei and support Ling “Mark” Xu departed from the team and both joined LGD Gaming. Mark will share the support role with Liu “Killua” Dan-Yang.

EDward Gaming

Top laner Lim “Jinoo” Jin-woo retired from competitive League, leaving Huang “xiaoxiang” Xiang and Zhao “Aodi” Ao-Di to pick up the pieces for the Summer Split.

LGD Gaming

LGD underwent a roster reshuffle in the midseason, picking up four new players. Top laner Xie “Langx” Zhen-Ying, formally of RNG, mid laner xiye, and support Mark, formally of Dominus Esports, each joined the roster. LGD Young top laner Fang “Garvey” Jia-Wei was also promoted to the main roster.

Oh My God

OMG placed a respectable eighth in the 2020 LPL Spring Split but still opted to change up its starting roster. Former Victory Five top laner Huang “Aliez” Hao and RNG support substitute Liu “Sora” Zhi-Long signed with the team in May. The two players, though, will likely sub for the team and may not see playing time in the summer.

Rogue Warriors

Rogue Warriors picked up EDG Youth Team jungler Zeng “Youdang” Xian-Xin in the midseason. The player will share his role with Chen “Haro” Wen-Lin.

Royal Never Give Up

RNG said goodbye to its top laner Langx in the midseason. The team has yet to pick up a new starting player, but that will likely change in the near future.

Suning

Suning opted to stick with ADC Tang “huanfeng” Huan-Feng for the 2020 Summer Split and have dropped Wei “Weiwei” Bo-Han from the roster.

Top Esports

With former world champion Yu “JackeyLove” Wen-Bo on the team, Top Esports no longer have use for substitute ADC Ying “Photic” Qi-Shen. The player has been demoted back to sister team TES Challenger.

Vici Gaming

Coach kkOma picked up former Invictus Gaming jungler Lu “Leyan” Jue in the midseason. The player may have not had a speculator showing in the 2020 Spring Split, but he’s a promising prospect for the 10th-place roster.

Victory Five

Victory Five went without a victory for the entirety of the 2020 LPL Spring Split, losing all 12 series. The team brought on five players in the midseason, including top laner Yu “Biubiu” Lei-Xin, junglers Wei “Weiwei” Bo-Han and Chang “ping” Ping, ADC Lee “SamD” Jae-hoon, and support Guo “ppgod” Peng.