Invictus Gaming reverse sweep LNG, cement first place in LPL standings

The LPL never disappoints. The 16th-placed team LNG Gaming picked up a game today in their series against the former League of Legends world champions Invictus Gaming, who needed to secure this match win to cement their leadership position in LPL’s Spring Split standings.

While Invictus Gaming got annihilated in the first game, they came back stronger in the second game and secured two much-needed wins to maintain their first place in the Chinese region’s standings. The player of the series goes to Kang “TheShy” Seung-lok again, who was the saving grace today for Invictus Gaming with his plays in the top lane.

GGWP LNG🤝



Another great comeback victory to close our #LPL2020 Spring regular! Securing the Top 1 of the leaderboard with 14W-2L!



It's playoffs time next! And we will as always, keep fighting!



Thank you again for everyone's support!❤️#invictusgaming pic.twitter.com/pLihc8xP2v — Invictus Gaming (@invgaming) April 19, 2020

The first game began with a clear plan from Invictus Gaming. The focus was on TheShy’s Jayce to allow him to snowball top lane and extend IG’s lead to other lanes as well. But after maintaining the lead for 30 minutes, a teamfight spelled the doom for IG. LNG’s ADC Wang “Light” Guang-Yu played his heart out in the last teamfight on Aphelios, wiping IG out and finishing the game in what felt like a huge upset.

In the second game, IG changed their draft and gave TheShy his signature Kalista pick, which became popular in the top lane after his debut. TheShy secured a flame horizon over his opponent on Aatrox with 100 CS over his opponent. LNG had no answer to the top Kalista and let her roll over the game, securing a 1-1 tie in the series.

After TheShy’s domination in the second game on Kalista, LNG let him have it once again. And to the surprise of no one, he secured a 120 cs advantage in a 20-minute game, completely nullifying the impact of his opponent laner. While TheShy was securing a huge advantage in the top lane, IG’s mid-laner Rookie maintained vision control in the middle-top river so that TheShy would be safe from the LNG’s ganks. Their efforts combined secured a huge lead for IG and helped them reverse sweep the 16th LPL team.

While the regular split is over for IG and they have secured a semifinals seed for the LPL playoffs, they should analyze their previous games to avoid getting knocked out in their first-round of the LPL playoffs. They kept dropping the first games against bottom-of-the-barrel teams when they should have secured wins.

LPL’s playoffs will start on April 22, with the last game played on May 2. Tune in on the official LPL broadcast to see who will emerge victorious in the fierce battle.

