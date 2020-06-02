The LPL’s 2020 Summer Split schedule is jam-packed

The LPL revealed its official 2020 Summer Split schedule earlier today on its Weibo account. The Split will last 10 weeks, running from June 5 to Aug. 9.

The league’s format won’t change much. Matches will still be best-of-three series with eight spots to grab in the summer playoffs, which will take place in August and will offer a direct qualification for the World Championship later this year.

Every competition day will kick off at 4am CT and will last at least four hours with two best-of-three matches. It’s unclear if all matches will have English commentary. In the Spring Split, only a portion of them were on the English broadcast.

The full schedule can be seen here. It’ll feature two matches a day without any interruption. But first week will only have three competition days.

The first team from the top four of the spring playoffs to play will be FunPlus Phoenix on Tuesday, June 9. They’ll face off against LNG Esports.

After having a jam-packed schedule for the Spring Split, the league will feature even more matches in the summer. Each of the 17 teams will switch between one and two matches per week until the end of the split.

The split will kick off on June 5 with a match between Edward Gaming and Team WE. The first week won’t include matches with the Spring Split’s best teams.

The stakes will get higher in the Summer Split with Worlds approaching. Several LPL teams made roster changes that will add more spice to the matches with new faces and old ones alike.