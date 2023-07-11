EDG reportedly suing LoL star Scout over contract dispute

Chinese organization EDward Gaming is reportedly suing its former League of Legends star player Scout over a contract dispute.

The news resurfaced on July 10 on Chinese forums and was shared on Reddit and Twitter. A fan page called LPL Fanclub reported that the organization is suing its former mid laner over a breach of contract linked to December’s news of a dispute between EDG and Scout.

The exact nature of the dispute remains unknown, but it’s clear that the organization believes Scout has acted erroneously in regards to his contract.

EDG officially sue LEEYECHAN (Scout) over contract dispute.#LPL pic.twitter.com/GI2qOqqWeS — LPL Fanclub (@LPLfanclub) July 11, 2023

In December, it was reported the owner had claimed that Scout had signed a contract with an LCK team after Worlds 2021, even though he was at that time still tied to EDG as well. At that time, the org tried to keep its Worlds-winning roster for another year, so it reportedly raised the salaries of the lineup, including Scout’s.

Scout reportedly traveled to South Korea in search of a new team but found none which could pay him better than EDG, which resulted in him coming back to China and the organization he won Worlds with. His salary in 2022 as the result of the contract turmoil was reportedly twice as high as in 2021, according to EDG’s owner via LPL Fanclub.

The mid laner was still EDG’s player in 2022, but they didn’t go far in the 2022 LPL Spring Split. They triumphed at the 2022 LPL Regional Finals though, securing a spot at Worlds 2022. In the tournament, they fell short against eventual winners DRX in the quarterfinals.

Related: LoL streamer Yassuo becomes latest Twitch star to sign a deal with Kick

In December last year, Scout ended his six-and-a-half-year-old tenure at EDG and moved on to another Chinese team, LNG Esports. The squad is currently fourth in the 2023 LPL Summer Split and have already booked their spot in the upcoming playoffs.

About the author