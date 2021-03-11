DWG KIA get revenge vs. Fredit BRION in the 2021 LCK Spring Split, extend win streak to 11 games

Today’s highly anticipated match-up between Fredit BRION and DWG KIA garnered a lot of viewers. While DK has been demolishing their opposition through the season, their only loss of the season so far came to BRO.

The match was fierce and while BRO tried to deliver DK’s second loss, they were unable to as the 2020 world champions showed up huge today in much improved form compared to their last showdown. DK made quick work of their opponents, winning the 2-0 series with two fast matches following a dominant performance from the entire roster.

The MVP votes were picked up by BeryL and Khan for their outstanding performances on Lulu and Sion, respectively. Support BeryL used Gragas in the first game to deny multiple kill opportunities from his opponents, on top of having amazing map coverage and teamfight presence. Khan picked up Sion to become an unkillable machine, doing the most damage in the game on a tank, while also receiving the most damage as well. His Sion is banned by most teams due to this, as he exerts too much pressure compared to a regular bruiser, while also being a huge frontline for his team.

격차를 줄이지 못하고 아쉬운 패배를 했습니다.

아직 저희의 도전은 끝나지 않았습니다.

다음 경기에서 반드시 승리할 수 있도록 노력하겠습니다.

_

We defeat today against DK.

We will prepare more hard to win next match. pic.twitter.com/bJXuJJXp96 — 프레딧 브리온 Fredit BRION (@Brionesports) March 11, 2021

In the first game of this League of Legends series, BRO showed up huge and put up a good fight against the 2020 world champions. They secured early leads and neutral objectives, but fell behind in vision coverage and farm. This came to bite them once DK reached their power spikes and started steamrolling through BRO’s composition. After picking up the second Baron, DK finished the first game in 36 minutes.

The second game showcased a much more dominant DK, who controlled the pace of the game from start to finish. BRO weren’t able to show up this time and their composition couldn’t deal with Khan’s Sion, who came to demolish them in later stages. With no answer to the powerful tank, BRO bled out, losing the match and the series.

Following this victory, DK (13-1) maintains the first place in 2021 LCK Spring Split standings. They have a decent lead of three wins compared to Gen.G who is in second. With only a handful of matches remaining, it’s unlikely that DK will be dethroned at the end of this split. DK will be back on the Rift on Sunday, March 14 with what looks to be a straightforward match against Nongshim RedForce.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.