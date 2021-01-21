BRION upset DWG KIA in second week of 2021 LCK Spring Split

Fredit BRION pulled off a huge upset against the 2020 League of Legends world champions DAMWON KIA today in the second week of 2021 LCK Spring Split.

The MVP vote for the first game went to mid laner Kim “Lava” Tae-hoon in for his impressive Orianna performance, scoring a kill against ShowMaker’s Twisted Fate during the laning phase. Lava used Orianna efficiently to control the teamfight pace as the game progressed and finished the game with a KDA of 1/1/10 alongside 73 percent kill participation.

In the second game, jungler Eom “UmTi” Seong-hyeon used Graves to bully DK on the entire map, securing early kills and converting them into a huge advantage. His Graves was impeccable, finishing the game with a KDA of 9/1/5 and 87 percent kill participation.

According to Korizon’s Ashley Kang, this was DK’s first loss since July 11 2020, when they dropped a series against DRX. With all odds against them, BRO managed to overcome this obstacle and take down the reigning champions.

DWG KIA has dropped its FIRST series since July 11th



The first in 194 days



A feat that G2, DRX, GEN, T1, Suning could not achieve



But @Brionesports did so, today#LCK https://t.co/X2TMF85a5Z — Ashley Kang (@AshleyKang) January 21, 2021

This amazing League of Legends series began with a great draft from both teams. DK secured strong picks such as Olaf, Twisted Fate, and Aphelios while BRO picked up Kai’Sa and Alistar. Both DK and BRO were farming up early on, avoiding encounters and just focusing on getting as much experience and gold as possible.

After picking up a couple of kills in some midgame skirmishes and the dragons, BRO moved around the map as a unit, securing the Baron and using it to push in DK, before finishing the game after a 35-minute teamfight.

Screengrab via LCK

In the second game, BRO picked up three of the five champions from the first game. They used the same tactic, focusing on getting a lot of experience and gold by safely farming early on. Once everyone got a couple of items, they went to secure neutral objectives and put a timer on DK’s winning conditions.

With an item and dragon lead, BRO went to acquire the Cloud Dragon Soul. DK tried to stop them, but were unsuccessful and lost the game and the series in convincing fashion.

Due to a 0-2 start of the season, BRO remains in the 10th place in the 2021 LCK Spring Split standings for now. This victory should boost their morale up and help them secure more victories and improve their leaderboard standing. Their next match up is against Nongshim RedForce on Saturday, Jan. 23 at 5am CT.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.