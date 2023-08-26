Dplus KIA maintain incredible LoL streak as they qualify for fifth Worlds in a row

Ever since Dplus KIA (formerly DAMWON Gaming) was promoted to the LCK back in 2019, the organization has always been fighting at the top of the standings, and this year is no exception.

Despite a relatively poor summer regular split, which saw the team end in fifth place and be eliminated from the LCK Summer Playoffs, DK still managed to find a way to qualify for Worlds 2023, which will take place in their home country, South Korea.

After taking down DRX in the first round of the Regional Finals, DK had the last decisive series against Hanwha Life Esports on August 26. And even though the team wasn’t the favorite, DK clinched the last Worlds spot by taking HLE 3-1 in a hard-fought match, with all four games lasting more than 30 minutes.

Aside from the qualification, though, DK still has an unbelievable record that puts them as one of the most elite organizations in the LCK: ever since joining the league, the team always made it to the Worlds, whether it was through a championship title or the regional finals. In particular, this record also includes Canyon and ShowMaker, the only two players who have stayed on the roster in the last five years.

Dplus KIA가 LCK 소속 팀 최초 Worlds 5연속 진출을 이루어 냅니다!



우리의 여름이 더욱 뜨겁게 타오를 수 있도록 끝까지 함께해 주신 모든 팬분들께, 진심으로 감사드립니다.



For ADC player Deft, this marks his sixth appearance at Worlds after winning the title with DRX last year. He and Pyosik are the only two members from the world championship roster who can participate at the World Championship this year.

Additionally, Deft also has a unique record: DK will be the sixth unique team he plays on at Worlds. He previously did it for Samsung Blue, EDward Gaming, KT Rolster, DRX, and Hanwha Life Esports for a total number of eight appearances, equaling Faker in that regard.

Regarding the organization’s results at Worlds, they are probably one of the most consistent ones out there, having always made the top eight teams at every single Worlds tournament they’ve attended. They will be joining Gen.G, T1, and KT Rolster to form the LCK quartet that will represent the region this year. With the new format and the support from the home crowd, DK might be one of the dark horses among the eastern teams.

