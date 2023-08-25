3-time LoL Worlds finalist fails to qualify for 2023 tournament after LCK Finals disappointment

A professional League of Legends player who competed in all three previous World Championship finals will not extend his streak to four.

DRX’s BeryL won’t have the chance to represent his home region on home soil since DRX fell short against Dplus KIA in the 2023 LCK Regional Finals on Aug. 25, ending their season.

The support player has won Worlds in both 2022 and 2020, with DRX and DWG KIA, respectively. He also competed in the Worlds 2021 final, where DWG KIA had to accept defeat at the hands of LPL’s EDward Gaming after a close 3-2 series.

This will also end BeryL’s incredible streak of attending Worlds ever since the player has been a regular since 2019. That year, he already represented DAMWON, but their run was cut short by G2 Esports in the quarterfinals.

BeryL’s the only player outside the former SKT T1 roster to have won two world championships in his career. Alongside Duke, who triumphed with SKT and Invictus Gaming in 2018, he’s the only player to claim the Summoner’s Cup with two different organizations. Only Faker and Bengi are ahead in terms of Worlds wins, with three under their names.

DRX’s elimination doesn’t mean celebration for Dplus KIA, who still need to defeat Hanwha Life on Aug. 26 in the 2023 LCK Regional Finals to qualify for Worlds 2023. Three other Korean teams—Gen.G, T1, and KT Rolster—have already booked their spots.

