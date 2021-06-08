Doublelift says Alphari deserves to start for Team Liquid, references his impressive Spring Split stats

The star top laner led the way in most stats during the 2021 LCS Spring Split.

The majority of the League of Legends community was shocked after Team Liquid benched Alphari this past weekend following the team’s first game of the 2021 LCS Summer Split.

A reason for the benching wasn’t given by head coach Jatt, who said in the announcement that the decision was based on multiple factors and not only gameplay. But former Liquid ADC Doublelift chimed in on the discussion and said TL should play Alphari based on his performance from the previous split, which ranked him first or second in most statistics, according to gol.gg.

Alphari in LCS Spring Split

KDA – 1st

Kills – 1st

Deaths – 10th

CSM – 1st

KP% – 2nd

DMG% – 1st (28.9% of team dmg as Top)

DPM – 1st

[email protected] – 1st (+905)

[email protected] – 1st (+16)

Solo kills – 1st (8)



TL should play him, or they are running it down for Summer Split — Yiliang Peng (@Doublelift1) June 8, 2021

Alphari dominated his counterparts in the spring and he was one of the last two contenders for the 2021 LCS Spring Split MVP. The other was Blaber, who won the award in the end for his dominant jungle performance throughout the split, which helped Cloud9 qualify for the MSI.

TL won one of their three matches during the first week of 2021 LCS Summer Split. The win came against CLG, while Liquid lost to C9 and TSM. During the two games that Liquid’s new starting top laner Thomas “Jenkins” Tran played, he positioned himself as a top laner who sacrifices his resources to help his team. So far, he’s produced an average kill participation at 87.5 percent and vision score per minute at 1.69. But his KDA, average kills, and average CS per minute are much lower compared to his counterparts, sitting in the middle or the bottom of the rankings in these stats, according to gol.gg.

TL’s next matches of the 2021 LCS Summer Split will be against Dignitas, Evil Geniuses, and Immortals this weekend.

