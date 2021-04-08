Alphari and Blaber are the 2 final contenders for 2021 LCS Spring Split MVP award

Team Liquid’s superstar top laner Alphari and Cloud9’s young jungler Blaber are the final two players who will be contending for this season’s MVP award, the LCS announced today.

These two players edged out other prime candidates, including 100 Thieves’ AD carry FBI, C9’s new European powerhouse Perkz, and the defending 2020 Summer Split MVP, CoreJJ. Blaber and Alphari are the two leading vote recipients, but only one has earned the right to call themselves the best in the LCS this split.

Alphari was the best top laner during the regular season, boasting some of the most dominant early-game stats of any player in the league. He had an average gold difference of 493 at 15 minutes, according to Oracle’s Elixir, which is a testament to his individual laning prowess.

He’s been considered one of the most feared players in the league when ahead and has helped Liquid reach yet another date with destiny this weekend. They’ll still need to defeat TSM to reach the 2021 LCS Spring Split finals, but the 21-year-old has more than enough firepower to lead the way.

On the other side of the vote, Blaber has been the best jungler in the league. His ability to activate his powerful laners with champions like Lillia, Olaf, Hecarim, and Nidalee has propelled C9 into the LCS finals once again. He leads all players in the playoffs with a 10.8 KDA and only six deaths through seven games.

Both players are great choices for MVP and both players are instrumental in their team’s quest for the LCS championship. You can catch Alphari and Blaber in action when the 2021 LCS Spring Split finals weekend begins on Saturday, April 10.

