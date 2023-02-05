Doinb reveals he received offers from LCS and LEC teams during the offseason

Even though Doinb is not playing competitively this year, he still has a strong presence in the esports scene, especially in the LPL.

After not landing on a team during the offseason, Doinb is streaming full-time, sharing his solo queue gameplay, and commenting on the Chinese competition alongside other personalities in the scene.

Earlier today on stream, Mille (米勒), a famous Chinese esports caster, asked Doinb whether he had intentions of playing abroad. The Korean mid laner revealed that he did receive some offers from European and North American teams alike.

Doinb talked about this year's salaries between different regions:



"Teams from NA and EU contacted me during the off-season."



"Teams from NA and EU contacted me during the off-season."

"For S-tier players this year, LCK paid them the most, 2nd is LCS, 3rd is LPL."

While he didn’t mention the organizations in question or how many teams reached out to him, the two talked about salaries across the different regions for this year.

“At first, LPL was the region with the highest salaries, but now the LCK pays the most,” Doinb said. This shift is due to the implementation of salary caps in the Chinese region, which limits players’ compensation depending on the tier they belong to.

“If we’re talking about the best players (S-tier players), the highest salary these players can get is in LCK, then LCS second and LPL third. S-tier players can get well-paid in NA, but in EU, it depends. Only some of them can get that treatment,” he continued, adding that “back in the past, a lot of LEC players went to join the LCS because salaries were too low, and you could earn four to five times as much by playing in NA. The difference was huge, but now I do think the conditions in LEC are getting better.”

While salaries are rarely disclosed within the esports scene, this should give a better idea of how much of a difference there is between the major regions.