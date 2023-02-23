Dignitas confirms LCS roster shuffle after 0-9 start to Spring Split

Dignitas has confirmed that it will be making a roster swap healing into the second round robin of the LCS Spring Split, replacing Spawn with Tomo at the AD carry position. The roster move announced by Dignitas confirms a report by Dot Esports’ George Geddes earlier today.

The one-for-one swap at ADC will see the team’s original starter, Spawn, move to Dignitas’ Challenger-level squad. In its announcement, Dignitas specifically cited Tomo’s strength in the laning phase as a reason for his promotion. Tomo leads the NACL in gold difference at 10 minutes, as well as XP difference at 10 minutes, according to League stats site Oracle’s Elixir. He also ranks in the top five among all players in the league in gold per minute, damage per minute, and CS per minute, according to Oracle’s.

Dignitas Challengers currently sit in second place in the NACL. The team has not lost a best-of-two series all season. When it comes to overall games played, DIG Challengers have a record of 18-4 in stark contrast to their starting LCS squad, who have yet to win a game on the year.

Dignitas’ top-level squad finished 0-9 in the first round robin of the LCS Spring Split, practically forcing the team to make a swift change. This week, things don’t get easier for DIG either, as they’ll have to face a particularly unforgiving combination of opponents in FlyQuest and Evil Geniuses—two teams that are ranked first and second in the standings, respectively.

Tomo, who last played in the LCS in 2021, will be re-welcomed into the league by FBI and second-place EG later today. DIG is scheduled to play the final game of today’s LCS schedule.