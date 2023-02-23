Dignitas practice with bot lane changes amid winless start to LCS season

North American League of Legends team Dignitas have practiced with two changes to the bot lane which will see the return of Kim “IgNar” Dong-geun.

While IgNar’s start on the roster has been hampered by visa issues, he may be joined by a new bot laner for the upcoming matches. Dignitas Challengers player Frank “Tomo” Lam has practiced with the main LCS roster while Trevor “Spawn” Kerr-Taylor had played with the Challengers roster, multiple sources told Dot Esports.

The Dignitas LCS roster had played well in practice with the changes, Dot Esports understands. The changes, however, remain unconfirmed.

Dignitas have had a rough start to the LCS Spring Split. The team sit at rock bottom of the table without a win in nine games played. At the time of publication, Dignitas are the only LCS team yet to win a match.

Dignitas Challengers are in second place in the standings, just below Cloud9. They sit with an 82 percent win rate after 11 games.

Dignitas will need to string together a series of victories to try and nab a top-six placement, which ensures the team will qualify for the playoffs. The top four teams from the LCS Spring Split will begin the playoffs in the upper bracket while the fifth and sixth-placed teams will start from the lower bracket.

The winner of the LCS Spring Split Playoffs will secure a spot at MSI 2023, set to be held in London, United Kingdom.