Danny finishes 2022 LCS Summer Split superweek with explosive 1039 average damage to champions per minute

The young AD carry continues to cement his place at the top of his class.

If you were looking for some fireworks to start of the 2022 LCS Summer Split, then hopefully you were tuning into Evil Geniuses matches. The team’s AD carry phenom Danny rocked through the opening weekend of the season, leading the LCS with an outlandish amount of damage to enemies.

The 18-year-old superstar had an average of 1039 damage to champions per minute, according to pro League of Legends stats aggregate Oracle’s Elixir.

He also had the most kills of any player over three games and dished out just under 36 percent of his team’s total damage—all while playing a single champion: Ezreal.

The Prodigal Explorer isn’t a champion that Danny has necessarily made a name for himself on, but the pick fit in every team composition that EG built over the course of the weekend. In the first game of the day, their Corki-Ezreal poke composition led the way to victory against Cloud9.

Ezreal’s ability to kite away from danger made him a perfect pick against 100 Thieves’ heavy engage comp, and finally, he was a consistent damage threat against FlyQuest. He ended the weekend with 21 kills, 14 assists, and only four deaths.

Danny isn’t, however, the only reason why EG is dominating so far. The rest of his teammates have remained as consistent as ever, including his even younger ally in the mid lane, Jojopyun. He hasn’t slowed down since their run at the 2022 Mid-Season Invitational, continuing his upward trajectory into becoming the best in the role in North America.

Congratulations to @Inspiredlol on winning the @MastercardNexus Player of the Week for week 1 of the 2022 #LCS Summer Split! pic.twitter.com/HsTvNNLhTP — LCS (@LCSOfficial) June 20, 2022

The veterans have also stepped up; star jungler Inspired provided an explosive force from the shadows. He has successfully guided the team with great shot-calling while piloting three different champions, earning himself Player of the Week honors as a result. Vulcan also has a league-leading 90.4 percent kill participation and 46 assists.

Catch the Geniuses in action when the LCS returns next weekend on June 25.