Evil Geniuses repeat LCS Spring Finals performance in rematch win against 100 Thieves

In a rematch of the LCS Spring Finals, Evil Geniuses and 100 Thieves met in the second game of the Summer Split on Saturday, with Evil Geniuses repeating their result from earlier in the year. This time, Evil Geniuses claimed victory in just over 30 minutes.

The match revolved around the mid lane in its early stages, with Jojopyun and Abbedagge trading blows from the first moments of the laning phase. Just three minutes in, Jojopyun nearly killed Abbedagge under his own turret, but was thwarted by his opponent in a one-vs-one scenario moments later.

That aggression spread throughout the map, as the match saw 27 total kills, the second-most total kills among all LCS games played in the split so far. Only Friday’s opening game between EG and Cloud9, which featured 28 kills across 45 minutes, has been a bigger bloodbath through the first two days of the Summer Split. Today, EG jungler Inspired led the way across all players, with eight kills of his own and six assists to boot.

Whether these high kill totals are exclusive to EG’s games remains to be seen, although the point still stands that they’re already improving their rate of kills in comparison to their run at the Mid-Season Invitational last month. Despite the small sample size, EG are blowing away the 14 kill-per-game pace they set at MSI early in the Summer Split, according to League stats site Oracle’s Elixir.

EG will look to keep up their scorching start and cap off a potentially perfect opening weekend tomorrow against FlyQuest, while 100 Thieves will have the chance to bounce back against the winless Dignitas.