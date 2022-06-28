Corki and Volibear to receive nerfs in League Patch 12.13

Last evening, the lead designer for League of Legends, Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison, announced a bunch of changes coming to the game in Patch 12.12b and Patch 12.13. Two of the most popular champions in today’s meta, Corki, and Volibear, will be nerfed in the latter.

As of now, the exact details regarding changes coming to both champs remain unknown. Yet, Riot Games taking them under the scope isn’t that surprising, since both of them have been really popular in the competitive play recently, though, they have produced mixed results so far.

Volibear has accumulated a 79.2 percent pick and ban ratio in the 2022 LEC Summer Split so far, according to League stat site, Oracle’s Elixir. From the 11 games he was picked, he has won seven games. He’s not that highly regarded in some other regions, however, having only an 11.1 percent pick and ban ratio in the 2022 LCK Summer Split, where he has won zero out of four games so far.

Interestingly enough, both regions are fond of Corki. In the 2022 LEC Summer Split, he has accumulated a 54.2 percent pick and ban ratio, yet, was picked only five times, where he won three games. In the 2022 LCK Summer Split, he boasts an eye-watering 77.8 percent pick and ban ratio, which 46 percent win rate.

Both champs are also quite popular in solo queue, with Volibear firmly winning in terms of that stat. The jungler has an 8.3 percent pick rate and 53.73 win ratio, while Corki has only a 4.4 percent pick ratio in Platinum+ ranks, according to U.GG.

Many more champs will receive buffs in Patch 12.13. The update itself is scheduled to be shifted on July 12, with Patch 12.12b scheduled to go live on June 30.