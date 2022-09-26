Riot’s head of European esports denies claim that company forced former G2 owner Carlos to sell shares in team

Rodriguez stepped down last week, but Riot denies forcing him out.

Maximilian Peter Schmidt, Riot Games’ head of esports in Europe, has clarified that former G2 Esports owner Carlos Rodriguez was not forced to give up ownership of G2 Esports by the game developer.

Allegations regarding Rodriguez spawned earlier today when Esportmaniacos reported that the former owner was forced by Riot to sell his ownership shares in G2 Esports and was subsequently blacklisted from participating in any Riot-sponsored events.

#LEC Update:



Hey everyone,



I saw several false rumors regarding G2 & Carlos and wanted to clarify:



The @LEC has not requested Carlos to resign from G2 nor divest his ownership. We opened an investigation last week per our LEC rules, which is still ongoing.



Best,

Max — Maximilian Peter Schmidt (@RiotMAXtheX) September 26, 2022

Rodriguez resigned from G2 on Friday, Sept. 23 following a controversy in which he was seen associating with known misogynist and alleged human trafficker Andrew Tate.

Schmidt has confirmed that the allegations from Esportmaniacos are not true and that Riot is still investigating the situation at hand surrounding Rodriguez.

“The LEC has not requested Carlos to resign from G2 nor divest his ownership,” Schmidt said on Twitter. “We opened an investigation last week per our LEC rules, which is still ongoing.”

This is a breaking news story with more details to follow. Updates will be added as soon as possible.