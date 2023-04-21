Riot is ‘ready to defy your expectations’ with shadow-dropped MSI 2023 anthem

Riot Games just quietly published the anthem for the 2023 League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational today, defying all expectations of a grand announcement for the song. The song is called “Rules (Are Meant To Break)” and is performed by Che Lingo—and it fits the MSI theme set by Riot.

Keeping true to its statement from last year’s MSI, Riot collaborated with an artist from the country hosting the competition—in this case, the U.K. Although Che Lingo isn’t as well known as Lil Nas X, who performed the Worlds 2022 song, the artist brings his own flare and sound to League’s playlist of anthems.

MSI 2023 will kick off in less than two weeks, with the first match being played on May 2. But while the anthem will accompany all teams and players from day one, fans might have to wait until the last day of the competition for a live performance. Last year in Seoul, DPR Live and DPR Cline performed the song “Set It Off” on stage at MSI 2022, and it can be expected that a similar take will be brought to the public on May 21 at the Copper Box Arena in London.

“Rules are meant to break by the proudest ones,” cites the song, and it lives up to its lyrics. The 2023 MSI anthem meets expectations with its fast-paced rhythm and sharp lyrics, but the disruptive verses broken only by the melodic chorus make “Rules (Are Meant To Break)” the right song to carry on Riot’s modernization of the MSI brand.