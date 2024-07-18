Best Yasuo build in LoL Swarm

If you find yourself cool, calm, and collected on the battlefield, then Yasuo might be the League of Legends champion to pick in the new PvE game mode, Swarm.

Recommended Videos

Yasuo is a dapper master swordsman who is also one of the newer members of Anima Squad, a heroic group that is tasked to defend Final City from the horrendous onslaught of the Primordian forces. He rocks a white shirt, vest, and tie, with purple hair, silver ears on his head, and a bright purple sword as he slashes and swoops through his enemies.

If you’re ready to brandish your blade alongside the Anima Squad, here is the best Yasuo build in League‘s Swarm mode.

Hurricane Yasuo: Yasuo’s best LoL Swarm build

Get up or get out of the way. Image via Riot Games

Yasuo can absolutely shred through enemies with the right items and upgrades, especially when built to scale with critical strike chance. Whether he’s sending tornadoes through his enemies or zipping through the fight from foe to foe and slashing them to bits, he’s a great choice for those who like to do a ton of damage while also having plenty of movement and a massive wind wall that blocks all projectiles.

Best weapons for Yasuo’s Hurricane build in Swarm

If you’re looking for the best weapons that scale with critical strike chance, Yasuo has different options that can drastically increase his lethality out in the field. Although many items can work, there are four important items you should immediately take when you’re given the chance:

Echoing Batblades

Battle Bunny Crossbow

Blade-o-rang

Cyclonic Slicers

While the Battle Bunny Crossbow scales with critical strike, the Echoing Batblades, Cyclonic Slicers, and the Blade-o-rang can all crit against enemies, making the straight critical strike focus a deadly combination as you dip and dive with the amount of damage you’ll be dishing out per second.

They all launch projectiles that will decimate hordes of enemies at a moment’s notice, especially when paired with Yasuo’s superior mobility with his dash. At full build, he’ll be launching out several types of projectiles that should allow you to sit back and watch the carnage.

Best upgrade prioritization for Yasuo’s Hurricane build in Swarm

I’ve been preaching about Yasuo’s critical strike abilities and his upgrades fall right in line in terms of prioritization, with a focus on critical strike chance, general damage, and projectiles to boot. These upgrades are key to unlocking Yasuo’s true potential on the battlefield as he fights alongside his teammates.

Here are the main upgrades you’ll want to boost as your adventure progresses:

Critical strike chance

Damage

Projectiles

Area Size

Haste

Health regeneration

Since you’re launching multiple different projectiles, you’ll want to upgrade this category as much as you can after your critical strike chance and your damage. After you’ve completed your boosts, you should be a menace to deal with that even the terrifying Primodians will fear once you step onto the field.

If you’re enjoying League’s new PvE mode, you can also check out our Swarm tier list.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy