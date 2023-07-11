Best supports to pair with Ashe in League of Legends

Very few champions in League of Legends are as recognizable as Ashe, the Frost Archer. The warmother, who hails from the icy tundras of the Freljord, has appeared on multiple pieces of marketing for the MOBA since its release and is one of the first champions players are given access to—complete with a powerful yet new-player-friendly kit that is easy to learn and master.

Following a brief period as a better support pick than a traditional ADC, Ashe has bounced back to the top of the bot lane meta and is a massive thorn for those who are unable to withstand her icy tactics. Multiple patches of ADC-centric buffs and the recent item overhaul have not only increased the sheer amount of damage Ashe is capable of at nearly every point of the game but have also made her utility much more threatening for opponents.

The best way to bring out Ashe’s full potential is to bring a support alongside her to the bot lane that can efficiently capitalize on her gameplan: slow, stun, and slay enemies. Support champions that have multiple forms of crowd control are particularly strong alongside Ashe, as the two champions can stagger their immobilizing effects to ensure that opponents are helplessly frozen in place, incapable of retaliating.

Here are the best support champions to pair with Ashe that can not only allow you to steamroll your opposing bot lane but possibly snowball from the early game onwards.

Who are the best supports to pair with Ashe in LoL?

Rell

Rell has taken over Summoner’s Rift following her midscope update. Image via Riot Games

Rell has been listed in nearly every iteration of patch notes for the past several months, all thanks to her recent midscope update that, despite launching a tad underpowered, has added tools to her kit that make her the premiere engage support in almost every team composition. Now with a stun on her Q and a mini Shurelya’s Battlesong on her E, she actively encourages her ADC pairing to play aggressively—almost always emerging from trades favorably.

The Iron Maiden has a much easier time jumping on opponents when she and Ashe are acting in sync. Though Rell lacks the range that other engage supports have with her crowd control abilities, the distance between her and the enemy in her sights can be mitigated with the press of her E and a few arrows from Ashe.

Just be careful when throwing yourself into the fray as Rell; should you miss your target, you’re in for a barrage of damage in retaliation and little tools to counter it other than expending Flash.

Nautilus

Nautilus’ hook range isn’t always as it appears. Image via Riot Games

The support role is home to a number of champions with some sort of initiation tool resembling a hook: Pyke, Thresh, Blitzcrank, Leona, and more. Yet sitting upon the throne as the king of crowd control is Nautilus, who continues to frustrate League players with his large hitboxes and access to immobilizing effects that make the laning phase incredibly difficult for opponents.

When playing as Nautilus alongside Ashe, players should do everything they can to pressure the opposing bot lane duo with hooks—either actually throwing them or scaring them into thinking one is coming. From there, Nautilus can lock targets down long enough for Ashe to attack them from a safe distance while also slowing them with each arrow, nearly every time requiring them to waste a summoner spell to survive.

Unlike Rell, those playing Nautilus should normally target the enemy support that may feel they’re at a safe distance from him. The Titan of the Depths deals a deceptively large amount of damage while also being able to mitigate incoming fire, thus allowing both him and Ashe to shred through the health of an enchanter or mage support in seconds.

Milio

Milio and his fuemigos can burn through any opposition. Image via Riot Games

Since his release, Milio has sparked a burning hatred within the hearts of many League fans. Though his flames may appear gentle at first glance, the damage they allow allies to deal in quick bursts is beyond oppressive. On top of other supportive abilities that rival that of Lulu and Karma, he is the only champion in the game that can increase the auto attack range of allies, which is perfect for Ashe, who slows down enemies with each arrow shot.

The pairing of Ashe and Milio can result in one of the most dominant laning phases players have ever been a part of. Simply placing a shield from Milio’s E on Ashe will speed her up and proc Milio’s passive, letting Ashe burn the target, while simultaneously slowing them down thanks to Ashe’s passive. And if the enemy tries to escape, Milio can just put down his W and give Ashe even more range—heightened exponentially further if Ashe brought the Lethal Tempo keystone.

The only real counter to this lane is hard engage, which Milio also has tools to deal with in the form of his Q and ultimate. Should you bear witness to this combo on the opposite team, consider locking in an assassin to make quick work of this bot lane pairing.

Seraphine

Everyone’s favorite champion, ready to sing her song. Image via Riot Games

The Starry-Eyed Songstress doesn’t have a specific lane she calls home, but her supportive capabilities have made her a decent option as a pseudo-enchanter mage in the support role. Access to good damage, crowd control, and team-wide sustain makes Seraphine very frustrating to deal with, particularly in teamfights where she can oftentimes act without any enemies getting near her.

One of the more intricate parts of Seraphine’s kit is attached to her E, which normally acts as a slow on enemies it hits—unless enemies are already slowed, in which it turns into a root. Since Ashe’s basic attacks apply slows to all enemies hit, Seraphine can follow up with an E to root that enemy in place, or even proc her passive to throw two E’s and stun the rooted target.

But this strategy is entirely reliant on Ashe slowing down the opposition before Seraphine hits them with her crowd control. Otherwise, Seraphine is little more than a mage support aimed at poking enemies, which might not always work best alongside Ashe.

Janna

Janna controls the winds with her scepter—and will stop any foe in their tracks. Image via Riot Games

If you really don’t want your enemies to have a fun time, bring Janna to accompany Ashe in the bot lane. The Storm’s Fury specializes in slowing enemies down—just like Ashe does—so when these two champions combine their abilities on a single target, there is very little they can do other than attempt to walk away as they’re pelted with arrows.

Janna also has a myriad of ways to keep Ashe safe. Not only can she heal her allies in a large area-of-effect with her ultimate and constantly shield her lane partner with her E, but her Q acts as a powerful anti-initiation tool that can ensure enemies stay far away from her ADC. This is particularly useful in the laning phase when enemy junglers may be ganking the bot lane, as one tap of Q can thrust enemies into the air and force them to reconsider their next steps—all while Ashe walks away unscathed, or follows up with an onslaught of damage.

The ideal keystone for Janna, Glacial Augment, also makes it even more brainless for her to slow opponents down from afar. Should any enemy be hit by her Q or pushed back by her ultimate, a trail of frost will be left in their wake, slowing their advances—or retreats—even further and letting Ashe continue to reach her damage-dealing fantasies.

