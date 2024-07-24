Best solo champion in LoL Swarm

No friends to play League of Legends Swarm with? No problem. You don’t need friends to dominate the Primordians and send them packing. There are several great champions to use in Swarm, but which is the best champion when playing solo?

While most games are better with friends, you can just as easily dominate in Swarm solo. There are many ways to have fun while slaying bosses on your own. Unlocking new maps grants you access to new champions. Luckily, the best solo champion is available for you to play immediately without needing to unlock them!

Best champion to play LoL Swarm solo

Jinx is my go-to champion in Swarm. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Jinx is one of two starter champions playable in Swarm and has incredible solo potential. Her abilities are fun, using her rockets to cause chaos across the map. Jinx’s passive also provides a lot of movement speed, which is ideal if you enjoy the run-and-gun lifestyle. This allows you to duck and weave through tight gaps constantly, and if needed, her Super Mega Death Rocket explodes all enemies in the targetted direction. Consider that your get-out-of-jail-free card.

Jinx’s E, Fishbones! is one of the more satisfying abilities to use in Swarm. The cooldown for this ability is nonexistent as the game progresses and you acquire more Ability Haste. It’s almost like playing a game of URF where the destruction is endless. With Fishbones! on a small cooldown, Jinx’s passive proves more when 75 enemies die in that period.

How to play Jinx solo in LoL Swarm

Not only is Jinx one of the best champions to play solo in Swarm, but she is also one of the easiest. To use Jinx’s passive, frequently spam your E when available. The AOE damage clears a path, making collecting the XP on the floor easier. Save Super Mega Death Rocket for when there is no way out, a mini-boss is on the map, or a large enough horde has built up to make it worth using the long cooldown.

Building Jinx correctly is just as important. While we have an extensive article on the best build for Jinx, here’s a summary of the best weapons for Jinx in Swarm.

Weapon Description Meow Meow Jinx fires several bullets in the target direction, hitting damaging the first enemy it hits. UwU Blaster Rapidly fires laser projectiles at enemies. Iceblast Armor Upon being hit, Iceblast Armor unleashes a frost nova that damages and stuns enemies in the vicinity. Blade-o-rang Fires returning blades at the nearest enemy. Bunny Megablast Bunny Megablast fires orbital strikes at random enemies.

