Image Credit: Bethesda
The splashart of the Battle Dove Seraphine Skin.
Image via Riot Games.
Category:
League of Legends

Best Seraphine build in LoL Swarm

Time to change the world.
Image of John Wildermuth
John Wildermuth
|

Published: Jul 18, 2024 06:49 pm

If you’re always moving to the beat of your own music, then Seraphine is the perfect character to play in Swarm, League of Legends’ latest limited-time mode.

Recommended Videos

Seraphine is a famous musician and member of Anima Squad, an organization that fights against dangerous Primordian monsters. While there are many ways to battle these pesky invaders, Seraphine uses her abilities to damage foes from a distance, all while protecting her allies.

Ready for a performance? Then here’s everything you need to know about building Seraphine in League Swarm.

AOE Music: Seraphine’s Best LoL Swarm Build

An image of Seraphine in Swarm dealing AOE damage.
Destroy them with a song. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Seraphine can turn into an AOE music machine by the end of a Swarm match, fully capable of launching sonic attacks in a 360-degree area. Combined with the fantastic utility and survivability she brings with her E and Ultimate abilities, this songstress can save the game during intense moments.

While the items and passives you’re offered are left up to RNG, you can still focus on a couple of key upgrades to ensure you deal the most damage.

Best weapons for Seraphine’s AOE build in Swarm

There are many different weapons to unlock and use in Swarm, each offering different ways to deal damage. Since Seraphine is a Damage Carry, you’ll want to focus on picking weapons that deal damage and scale with your upgrades.

Here are the weapons you should always try to collect:

  • Blade-O-Rang
  • Gatling Bunny Guns
  • Cyclonic Slicers
  • UwU Blaster

Seraphine’s best weapon is the Blade-O-Rang, which is unlocked after you survive for two minutes. This weapon fires spinning blades at enemies alongside your basic attacks, which then return to the user like a boomerang. When it’s fully evolved, it will turn into the Quad-O-Range, splitting into even more projectiles whenever they hit a target.

You can also pick up the Gatling Bunny Guns and Cyclonic Slicers to protect against melee enemies. Both these damage Primordians that get too close for comfort, creating a cone of fire or spinning blades around your character respectively. Finally, the last weapon to pick is the Uwu Blasters, because it supplements your basic attacks.

While all these greatly boost Seraphine’s damage, nothing is more effective than upgrading her basic attack weapon. Seraphine’s AA upgrade will not only increase the damage and slow of her basic attacks, but also let her launch multiple projectiles per attack.

Best passive upgrade prioritization for Seraphine’s AOE build in Swarm

On top of getting the best weapons possible, you’ll also want to upgrade your passive stats when you level up. Since Seraphine specializes in using auto attacks for slows and damage, she has a plethora of different passives she can choose from.

Here is the order of passive upgrades you should prioritize when playing Seraphine:

  • Projectiles
  • Haste
  • Damage
  • Crit Chance
  • Duration
  • Movement Speed

The most important upgrade for Seraphine is Projectiles, which allows you to launch even more auto-attacks simultaneously. Upgrading her Haste also helps, since it decreases the time between each attack.

Coupling these passives with Seraphine’s auto-attack weapon upgrade will give her so many projectiles that she’ll attack in 360 degrees, meaning you’ll no longer have to aim.

After you upgrade your Projectiles and Haste, you can choose to focus on the damage or status effects. The Damage and Crit Chance upgrades will cause you to deal more damage with each burst of music. Meanwhile, Duration and Movement Speed upgrades make your attacks slow even longer, all while you move around faster.

Once you have Seraphine fully upgraded, you’ll turn this performer into a swirling hacksaw of projectiles, and she’ll excel at decimating large swarms of Primordians.

If you are looking for other characters to play in Swarm, you can always check out our Swarm champion tier list.


Image of John Wildermuth
John Wildermuth
John is a graduate from the University of California, Los Angeles and wields a degree in English. He is constantly staying up to date on the latest and greatest games, and has been writing about gaming for over a year now. When he is not playing games, he can be found reading sci-fi and fantasy books or working on ceramics.