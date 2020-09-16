Best Ashe build in League of Legends season 10

As one of the oldest champions in League of Legends, Ashe has been a popular choice among players since the game’s debut. Due to her easy-to-play kit and respectable strength, the Frost Archer has been the first choice for many players learning the ADC role.

Much like other champions in League, Ashe is going to require different items depending on her situation in the game. But there are still core items that will increase players’ chance at success with the champion in a wide variety of circumstances.

Runes

Precision

Lethal Tempo: Ashe is, for the most part, all about attack speed. The champion excels when she is able to wear her enemies down with basic attacks at a rapid pace. Lethal Tempo will activate a 1.5-second timer upon dealing damage to enemy champions that increases Ashe’s attack speed for a short duration of time. Given Ashe’s passive ability that will cause her basic attacks to slow enemies, this effect is going to greatly increase the champion’s ability to chase down and eliminate enemy champions.

Presence Of Mind: This rune is important for the majority of mana-based ADC champions. Due to their kit focusing on basic attacks, they will often have smaller mana pools than other champions. Since Ashe’s abilities are extremely useful for catching opponents and clearing minion waves, taking Presence Of Mind is a good choice. The rune grants Ashe 20-percent mana regeneration after a successful takedown, allowing her to quickly get back into the action.

Legend: Alacrity: Attack speed is an import stat for Ashe and one that actively needs to be increased when building for the champion. Legend: Alacrity will allow Ashe to earn Legend stacks for taking down enemy minion champions or monsters. Once she has built sufficient stacks, Ashe will receive bonus attack speed.

Coup De Grace: Ashe has an extremely high chase potential due to her abilities and basic attacks slowing enemies as they take damage. A great rune to pair with these abilities is Coup De Grace. What this does is make Ashe deal bonus damage to enemy champions with health under 40 percent. This is going to help Ashe secure those last-minute kills as the enemy champion attempts to flee.

Inspiration

Magical Footwear: One of Ashe’s biggest vices is her mobility. Ashe needs to acquire movement speed items later in the game to have a decent chance at evading attacking enemies. Magical Footwear offers her some temporary relief by granting her a set of Slightly Magical Boots at 12 minutes that will increase her movement speed by 10.

Approach Velocity: Given that Ashe has many ways to slow her enemies, Approach Velocity is a must-have rune. This rune will allow Ashe to gain a movement speed increase towards enemies that she has slowed, which will help her chase down and eliminate champions with ease.

Bonuses: +10-percent attack speed, +9 adaptive force, +6 armor

Starting items

Doran’s Blade

The easy choice for ADC champions, Doran’s Blade offers Ashe damage, health, and life steal that will greatly increase her success early in lane. The life steal offered by the Doran’s Blade means that Ashe can heal back some health by just farming in the lane. This paired with the bonus damage makes farming even easier and leaves the champion with the option to lay down some poke damage against enemy champions in lane.

Health Potion

Another way for Ashe to heal from damage, health potions restore 150 health over 15 seconds. Being in the bottom lane against two enemy champions, Ashe is likely to take damage from one of them while farming. With the spare 50 gold left over from purchasing Doran’s Blade, investing in a health potion is a no-brainer.

Core items

Blade of the Ruined King

The perfect item for Ashe, Blade of the Ruined King offers not only impressive stat increases but also highly effective abilities that complement the champion’s kit. The item boasts increases of 40 attack damage, 25-percent attack speed, and 12-percent life steal. While these are beneficial, the item shines with its unique abilities, first of which will see Ashe deal bonus damage with basic attacks relevant to the enemy’s health. The item’s active ability will deal 100 magic damage to the enemy and impair their movement speed by 25 percent for three seconds.

Infinity Edge

One of the most well-known and commonly used attack damage items, Infinity Edge boasts not only 80 additional attack damage but also a 25-percent critical strike chance increase. With the bonus attack speed that Ashe accumulates through runes, abilities, and items, having this bonus critical strike chance increases the frequency she can deal devastating damage with one shot. Infinity Edge is the perfect item for this because it also boasts a unique passive ability, increasing the damage dealt by critical strikes by a further 25 percent.

Runaan’s Hurricane

An item that boosts many of Ashe’s most important stats, Runaan’s Hurricane adds 40 percent attack speed, 25 percent critical strike chance, and nine percent movement speed. Again, the value in this item comes from its passive ability. This ability will see Ashe shoot two shots at once, hitting up to two nearby enemies. This will also trigger the champion’s on-hit abilities, such as her slow, allowing her to chase and take down multiple enemies at once.

Late-game items

Berserker’s Greaves

A no-brainer for Ashe, Berserker’s Greaves are the best choice in boots due to their 35-percent attack speed increase on top of the standard movement speed increase offered by all boots.

Phantom Dancer

Phantom Dancer offers 30 percent attack speed, 25 percent critical strike chance, and seven percent movement speed. The item also boasts a passive ability that will activate a small shield once Ashe’s health falls below 30 percent.

Guardian Angel

The final item to build for Ashe should offer extra durability. Guardian’s Angel is a great choice for this. On top of the bonus armor and attack damage this item offers, its unique passive is why it appears in many builds. Once Ashe’s health reaches zero, she will be resurrected with 50 percent health and mana, giving her a second chance to survive teamfights.