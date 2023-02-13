Aurelion Sol gets a smashing LoL buff in another dev troll meme

If anything, the League of Legends community excels at two things—complaining about the state of the game and creating ingenious memes. After not even a full week in the game, the new and improved version of Aurelion Sol has already gone through a cycle of being overpowered, nerfed, and lastly, memed.

League lead champion designer August Browning, otherwise known as Riot August, shared an Aurelion Sol meme on Feb. 13 that follows the already iconic formula. In the meme, we see Aurelion Sol casting his new Ultimate spell Falling Star / The Skies Ascend—but with a twist. Aside from the regular comet crash that normally happens when the spell lands, we also see Nautilus landing on the impacted area that soon starts attacking the enemy player.

This is the buff Aurelion Sol needs pic.twitter.com/PzPZObgUfG — August (@RiotAugust) February 13, 2023

This meme is a classic in Riot August’s repertoire, using a formula he has dropped to great response in the past. The lead champion designer that loves playing with game mechanics in the past shared similar memes that have Zyra spawning Nautilus instead of her plants, Bel’Veth spawning Teemos instead of Voildlings, and Annie summoning Volibear instead of Tibbers.

More recently, the designer behind Bel’Veth, Zeri, Jinx, Vi, Ekko, Jhin, Senna, Viego, Gnar, and Kayle has been joking with Jhin and his limited capability to take down Control Wards.

This is the nerf Jhin needs pic.twitter.com/3v36RQbQIN — August (@RiotAugust) January 16, 2023

If you’re a fellow meme enjoyer and don’t want to miss out on any upcoming meme from Riot August, you can follow him here.