Trailer revealed for Arcane: Bridging the Rift, a 5-part, behind-the-scenes docuseries on League’s animated hit

Riot Games has dropped the trailer for an upcoming docuseries titled Arcane: Bridging the Rift. The series will take an in-depth look at the making of Arcane, the animated series based on League of Legends that was released on Netflix last fall.

The trailer for Arcane: Bridging the Rift confirmed that the docuseries will have five episodes, each being released on a weekly basis starting tomorrow, Aug. 4. The five-part series is set to conclude with its final episode on Sept. 1.

Tomorrow, we journey back to the beginning. #BridgingTheRift, a five part docuseries about the making of #Arcane, premieres on YouTube August 4. pic.twitter.com/Y5r6itksdr — Arcane (@arcaneshow) August 3, 2022

When Riot first announced Arcane: Bridging the Rift in June, it was revealed that the episodes of the series would premiere on YouTube each week. With that in mind, fans of both League and Arcane won’t need a subscription to Netflix to watch the upcoming docuseries like they did to watch Arcane.

The series will, judging by the trailer, follow the “talking head” format that most documentaries use. This format intertwines videos and still images with interviews and insight through voiceovers. Soundbites from interviews with producers, animators, and writers were all featured in the trailer, while more interviews should be expected to give insight on Arcane when the docuseries is released in full.

The trailer for Arcane: Bridging the Rift showcased brief glimpses into the creative process of the now-Emmy-nominated Arcane. The trailer largely focused on how ambitious of a project Arcane was for Riot, as well as some of the struggles the development team faced during the early stages of the show’s production. A brief look into the production process at Fortiche, the animation studio Riot partnered with to create Arcane, was also shown during the trailer.

Episodes of Arcane: Bridging the Rift will be released weekly starting tomorrow, Aug. 4.