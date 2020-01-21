Annie and Nautilus are next in line for VFX updates in League of Legends

Thresh’s VFX update successfully hit the Rift in League of Legends’ Patch 10.1. With that over and done with, two more oldies are getting spruced up a bit this season.

Riot artist Kevin “Sirhaian” Leroy informed the community in a Dev Corner post today that VFX updates to Annie and Nautilus will be released in Patch 10.3. Until then, devs will be taking feedback from League fans on the Public Beta Environment (PBE). Though some champions like Volibear and Fiddlesticks are receiving larger reworks, Riot is making sure veteran legends’ ability effects age properly.

Here are the upcoming changes to Annie and Nautilus hitting the PBE “soon-ish.”

Annie

Base kit

Passive – Cleaned up Passive indicator and added a Passive hit overlay on those stunned by Annie.

Basic attack – New missiles and hits.

Q – New missiles and hits, and now has a small cast effect.

W – New cone: AoE now matching the actual hitbox, and added a hit effect. Also made a new UI QuickCast indicator to match the actual hitbox.

E – Added the ripples effect often used in damage reduction shields, and modernized the effect as a whole. She now burns the ground under her.

R – New cast effect with better representation of its hitbox. New idle effects on Tibbers. Now has a fire effect all around Tibbers to hint at its AoE damage range.

Idle effects – Modernized idle fire effect.

Skin changes

All skins: Cleaned up and matched base changes.

Goth Annie: Recolored from base.

Annie in Wonderland: Now has Legendary-tier VFXs. Thematic goal was to make it feel Wonderland-y, dreamy, magical. Also has new Recall and Dance VFXs. Let us know how you feel about this.

Frostfire Annie: Recolored from Base.

Panda Annie: Some cleanup and matched base changes.

Hextech Annie: W should better represent the hitbox. Some cleanup, and matched base changes.

Super Galaxy Annie: Some cleanup and matched base changes.

Annie-versary: Matched base changes.

Known issues or things to add

Add trails on Tibbers attacks for better impacts.

Add vertical motion on all Tibbers casts.

Annie in Wonderland E shrooms feel too popcorny.

Fix Tibbers ground enrage buff (for now it’s spawning orange dots on all skins).

Panda Annie’s Q hit effect lasts for too long.

Add ripples to all Tibbers E shields.

Nautilus

Base kit

Passive – New root and hit effect.

Basic attack – Now has trails on all his attacks. Also new impacts.

Q – New Q missile (finally) representing his actual hitbox (as best as possible). Slightly tweaked the UI QuickCast arrow to better match the length/width of the missile.

W – Some cleanup and new shield effect. Removed floating anchor from DoT in favor of a more subtle dark ray of light. Also cleaned up his eyes effect while W is active. New AoE hit effect reflecting the actual size of the AoE.

E – Minor cleanup.

R – Adjusted sizes of explosions to better match their hitbox, and added a new indicator on the target, which should now reflect the actual hitbox of the approaching charge.

Skin changes