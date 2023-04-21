An LCS journeyman has reportedly landed with Immortals for the 2023 Summer Split

This will be his fifth team over the last three years.

After spending a year as the starting top laner for TSM’s League of Legends team, Colin “Solo” Earnest might have found himself another organization to call home for the 2023 LCS Summer Split.

The 29-year-old veteran has reportedly reached a verbal agreement to join Immortals for the next season, according to esports journalist Alejandro Gomis. He could also be joined by former SK Gaming and TSM support Erik “Treatz” Wessén as newcomers to the roster in an attempt to help lift the team from their unfortunate place at the bottom of the standings.

Solo is one of the most experienced players in the league, having started his career in North America’s tier-two scene back in 2015 with Cloud9. He got his first shot at the LCS in 2018 when he joined Clutch Gaming, but since then, he has joined five different rosters with similar regular season performances.

In his latest season with TSM, he had to hold the fort in the top lane for a team struggling to find consistency with its play. The legacy organization finished in seventh place, while Solo ended with 21 kills, 52 deaths, and 91 assists over 19 games.

Looking ahead, however, Solo is joining an organization that is desperately searching for success. Ever since Immortals rejoined the LCS in 2020, the team has fallen flat on multiple occasions, often finishing as a bottom-three team in the regular season standings.

Immortals finished with an abysmal 4-14 record in back-to-back splits. But with more reliable options possibly heading their way, the team could possibly sneak into a postseason position off the back of their veteran leaders.

The 2023 LCS Summer Split is expected to start on June 1.