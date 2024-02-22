All Easter eggs in Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story

Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story teleports players to the magical realms of Bandle City, full of colorful landscapes and quirky Yordles. While looking to restore the land’s magic, you’ll explore the five lush islands of Bandle City, where you might spot an Easter egg or two that the developers have knitted in the pixelated world
Here are all the Easter eggs we’ve found in Bandle Tale.
All League Easter eggs in Bandle Tale
League champions mentioned
In addition to the Yordles you will encounter in Bandle City, Riot Forge and Lazy Bear Games also added many objects or mentions of League champions.
Beside the main seven Yordles you interact with, we found 10 references to champions. Among those, we have Bard’s mask, Kennen’s shuriken, Gragas’ mug, Pumpkinhead Fiddlesticks’ head, and even one of Miss Fortune’s pistols. An honorary mention goes to the story recounting the encounter with the Missing Link, Gnar, of whom we learn from one of Bandle City’s inhabitants, and to Braum, who graciously bestowed his mustaches to your poor.
All the League champ mentions we found in Bandle Tale are in the images below.
League items, monsters and skins mentioned
Even when League champions are not mentioned directly, either by an NPC or by the item’s description, some leave a clear trace of their presence in the Bandle Tale universe through other iconic items—like Ziggs’ bombs lying around in Bandle City’s dump. Sometimes those items can be directly traced to an alternative universe, which usually is from a skin line in League, like K/DA, Bees and Pool Party items.
Then, there are very few instances where Yordles brought to their city something more than just an item from the Rift. A giant painting of the Baron Nashor can be found in the Slopes of Ocular Delight in Inspiration Island, while a toy of the Scuttle Crab can be picked up in Lazybones Bay. Then there’s the uncanny resemblance between League‘s Rift spawn and Bandle City’s main teleport site, but that might just be a coincidence—right?
All Bandle Tale‘s other Runeterra Easter eggs
In Bandle Tale devs have hidden more than one or two easter eggs about League, expanding the connections with other universes of the Riot Games IPs.
Hidden in secret chests or among other pixelated items lying around in Bandle City are also a few Wild Rift items, as well as a clear nod to a very explosive scene in Arcane‘s first season, and a shiny spatula—someone should check Urf’s reserves.
Bandle Tale’s rich environment hides many nods to the universe beyond the Yordles’ city, and while some will only be spotted by veteran League players or Arcane fans, others are for all to enjoy—like the reference to Spider-Man’s extremely famous “With great power comes great responsibility” quote, which is found in one NPC’s dialogues.