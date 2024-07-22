All Battle Bunny Boons and how to get them in LoL Swarm

Several in-game events make League of Legends’ Swarm mode chaotic yet thrilling. One of those events is the Battle Bunny Boons. Not sure what they are? Stay tuned for exactly how they work in this new PvE mode.

Recommended Videos

All Battle Bunny Boons in LoL Swarm

Battle Bunny Boons are short-term boosts that pack a significant punch in League Swarm. You can use nine of them throughout a game of Swarm, and they can get you out of a pickle quickly. There will be a spire with a flag of Miss Fortune above them. Stand on the spire briefly, and you will unlock the power-up. These combat power-ups are not immediately available in your first game of Swarm. Here are the nine different Battle Bunny Boons.

Type Description Anima Super Car Live out your Fast and Furious fantasy by driving a car that plows through enemies for a short duration. You become invulnerable. Battle Feline Gun Improver Your Area Size and Projectile count get buffed. Cruise Control Gain a significant amount of movement speed. Fired Up Shoot fireballs are the closest enemy, each dealing damage on impact. Health Pack Backpack You heal each time you kill an enemy. Primordian Pickpocketing Every number of enemies killed drops gold for a short duration. Squad Shield You gain a giant shield, making it difficult to kill you. Stopwaves Shockwaves are fired around you, freezing enemies in the surrounding area. Ultra-Rapid-Fire-r Gain a large amount of ability haste, essentially having no cooldowns on your abilities.

How to unlock Battle Bunny Boons in LoL Swarm

Unlocking Battle Bunny Boons in League of Legends. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now that you understand how the Battle Bunny Boons work, here’s how you unlock them.

Battle Bunny Boons are not available immediately; you have to unlock them. But don’t worry—it will not take up too much of your time. You unlock Battle Bunny Boons after surviving in a game for 15 minutes. Game completion will see you complete the Survive for 15 minutes story quest, unlocking Battle Bunny Boons.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy